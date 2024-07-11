Zenén Calero’s exhibition at Villa Manuela until the end of the summer.

The exhibition Con el pincel de los otros, by designer Zenén Calero, will provide children and families during the summer, an approach to the spell of puppetry creation and to the themes addressed by Teatro de las Estaciones.

Considered the most important gallery in the country, Villa Manuela, at the UNEAC headquarters in Havana, is extending the exhibition Con el pincel de los otros (With the brush of others) until the end of the summer, said Matanzas designer Zenen Calero Medina, winner of the National Theater Award.

«The direction of the gallery, Calero expressed, valued the importance and participatory success of the exhibition towards the knowledge of children of the visual arts in the scene, since these are in their vacation stage and allows bringing audiences closer to this manifestation, so it decided to extend its exhibition one more month.»

Dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the company Teatro de las Estaciones, directed by Rubén Darío Salazar, winner of the National Theater Award, the exhibition gathers works in which the artist demonstrates his concepts on the aesthetics of other national and universal artists, taken to a highly inspired theatrical discourse.

Through dolls, images and puppets, the exhibition Con el pincel de los otros, by Matanzas designer Zenén Calero Medina, will provide children and families during the summer, an approach to the spell of puppetry creation and the great themes addressed by Teatro de las Estaciones, referring to beauty, friendship and solidarity through the magic of the tableau.

#Matanzas

#Cuba

Written by María Elena Bayón