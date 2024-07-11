Matanzas is celebrating!

People in Matanzas lived a day full of joy and fun with the realization of a large number of children’s activities in the neighborhoods, squares and parks of the city and the province.

People in Matanzas lived a day full of joy and fun with the realization of a large number of children’s activities in neighborhoods, squares and parks of the city and the province. Summer became a party for the little ones, who enjoyed games, workshops and shows designed especially for them.

The city squares were transformed into stages for theater and music, where the little artists showed their talent and enthusiasm. In addition, neighborhoods organized fairs and festivals that offered a variety of options for children’s entertainment and education.

Written by Félix González.