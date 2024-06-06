Avioncito de Colores to «take off» on June 14th.

Avioncito de Colores, the ninth children’s house to operate in the province of Matanzas, is scheduled to «take off» on June 14th.

Avioncito de Colores, the ninth children’s house that will operate in the province of Matanzas, is scheduled to take off next June 14th, a useful variant of early childhood education in the institutional modality.

On the significant patriotic date, due to the birth of the Bronze Titan Antonio Maceo Grajales (1845) and of the Heroic Guerrilla Ernesto Guevara (1928), will be inaugurated the premises equipped by forces of the Base Enterprise Unit (UEB) Juan Gualberto Gómez Ferrer International Airport, a collective that with the initiative reaches another high note in the attention to Carbonera, a town near the air terminal, second in importance in the country.

The Ministry of Transportation (MITRANS) will thus have its first children’s house in Cuba, which has a capacity for fifty children, a couple of classrooms for infants of second, third, fourth and fifth years of life, furnished, with toys and the possibility of exhibiting audiovisual materials according to their age.

In a recent visit to the airfield, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, head of MITRANS, appreciated the work of completion of the building, already certified by Public Health, and which will be ready to provide services two or three days after the ribbon cutting, because it has the required staff and meets the rest of the requirements, said Ivis Moliner Hernández, head of the educational level in the province.

A total of nine small houses are projected for 2024, one of which is precisely the one created by the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport collective, and another already completed by the Ministry of Construction (MICONS) in the capital city.

Of the eight that already house children, three belong to Cárdenas, the municipality with the largest presence, and there is one per capita in Perico, Calimete, Colón, Jovellanos and Limonar, from the sectors of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, MICONS, Education, Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The experience of children’s houses is a program that was resumed in 2021 with the purpose of responding to the deficit of circles and alleviating the situation faced by the family with the arrival of a small child, and where children, children of mothers, fathers or guardians are attended in entities that from their economic and material conditions can allocate funds for their opening, maintenance and ensure their sustainability.

Photos: Taken from the airport’s Facebook account.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.