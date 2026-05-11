Back-to-Back League Championship .

FC Barcelona clinched the La Liga title last Sunday, May 10th, after defeating Real Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou, a result that secured the championship with three matchdays remaining in the season. The Blaugrana made history by becoming champions against their biggest rival in a Clásico they dominated from start to finish.

From the opening minutes, Hansi Flick’s team dictated the pace of the game. The first blow came courtesy of Marcus Rashford, who opened the scoring with a spectacular free kick that was impossible for the Madrid goalkeeper to stop. The goal ignited a stadium devoted to a Barça side that controlled possession and space with absolute authority.

Shortly after, Ferran Torres appeared to extend the lead. The play originated from a collective combination that culminated in a brilliant assist from Dani Olmo, who flicked the ball on with a backheel after winning a loose ball in the box. The Spanish striker calmly finished to make it 2-0.

At times, the match felt like it was heading towards a historic rout. Barcelona controlled the midfield, neutralized any Madrid comeback, and displayed a level of footballing superiority rarely seen in a Clásico with so much at stake. Within this dominance, Pedri’s performance stood out; the Canary Islander midfielder was the absolute master of the team’s ball movement and tactical balance throughout the ninety minutes.

The victory also held special emotional significance for Flick. The German coach decided to remain at the helm despite the death of his father hours before the match and ultimately guided Barcelona to a second consecutive title. The manager received the full support of players and fans on a day marked by emotion both on and off the pitch.

The Blaugrana title will forever be etched as one of the most symbolic chapters in the club’s history. Winning La Liga against their eternal rivals and celebrating at the new Camp Nou made the night an image destined to remain etched in the memory of Barcelona fans. Barcelona didn’t just lift a trophy; they also sent a powerful message about the immediate future of European football.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.