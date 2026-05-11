El Fortín in Matanzas Reopens with Photography Exhibition.

At number 94 Calle del Medio, a building refuses to disappear. Imbued with the spirit of the artist who created part of his prolific work here, El Fortín, now under the care of the Provincial Council of Visual Arts, hosted the exhibition «Crossed Perspectives» upon its reopening.

«It’s a selection of the most relevant contemporary photography from Matanzas, perhaps a celebration of it. In the first room, we find a gathering of some of the youngest contemporary artists from Matanzas, and in the second room, a selection of photographs by Alexis Plasencia featuring his body painting,» explained Patricia Muñoz Ramos, a graduate in Art History and specialist at the Provincial Council of Visual Arts.

Works by Ernesto Cruz, Sully Rodríguez, Claudia Padrón, Andrés Castellanos, Denny Santana, and Frank Franco comprise the exhibition, which showcases a selection of contemporary photographic production from the city of Matanzas.

The coexistence of emerging artists, some members of the AHS (Hermanos Saíz Association), and established photographers testifies to the intergenerational integration and the collaboration between the Association and the Council of Visual Arts, affirms Karla González Horta, another of the artists featured in the exhibition.

“The importance of AHS members participating in this exhibition lies primarily in the relationship between emerging and established artists in the province; for example, we have the work of Edel and Andrés displayed alongside works by Ernesto Cruz, Sully, and Claudia Padrón.”

Written by Jessica Mesa.