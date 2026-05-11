EMBER Matanzas Prepares for Exercise Meteoro 2026

The Board of Directors of the Matanzas Beverage and Soft Drink Company (EMBER) discussed the matter of Exercise Meteoro 2026, to be held on the 15th of this month.

For 40 years, Cuba has conducted this exercise to strengthen the preparedness of the population and management bodies for natural disasters, including the hurricane season, which begins on June 1st.

Between May 11th and 15th, the company and its business units will carry out tasks to reduce vulnerabilities, such as cleaning drains, sanitation, solid waste collection, and tree pruning.

The exercise—conducted under the current economic conditions and the country’s energy blockade—involves all state agencies, institutions, and the civilian population.

The Steering Committee directed the verification of prevention plans and communication and warning systems, among other actions.

The Steering Committee focused on two fundamental actions: first, risk reduction plans, adapting them to the realities and specific needs of the entities; and second, preparing command structures, prioritizing training for managers and supervisors to make them more effective in making preventative decisions. Compliance with the plan will be analyzed daily until the exercise concludes.

Written by Enrique Tirse.