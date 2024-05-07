10th International Meeting of Young Farmers INTERJOVEN 2024

The X International Meeting of Young Agriculturalists INTERJOVEN 2024 will be held from June 4th to 8th, 2024 in Varadero, sponsored by the Institute of Animal Science.

The program is designed with the interest of contributing to the agricultural development and sustainability of our peoples, informed María Felicia Diaz Sánchez, director of the scientific institution.

There will be farm visits and presentations and workshops on biostatistics, bioinformatics and econometrics in agricultural systems, food security and sovereignty with a focus on agribusiness and territorial development, environment and energy sustainability, and sustainable agricultural systems.

The International Meeting of Young Agriculturalists INTERJOVEN is held every two months and involves more than 250 young people from different universities, research and production centers in countries such as Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, Angola and Cuba.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.