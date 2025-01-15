20 years of El patico ¿feo? (+ photos).

Since its debut, this adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale has left a deep impression on Cuban audiences and has been a mainstay in the group’s repertoire.

Teatro de Las Estaciones is about to celebrate a significant milestone: the 20th anniversary of the premiere of its acclaimed play «El patico feo». Since its debut, this adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale has left a deep impression on Cuban audiences and has been a mainstay in the group’s repertoire.

Premiered in January 2005, «El patico…» stands out for its ingenious combination of puppetry, moving narrative and evocative music, which captures the hearts of audiences of all ages. Written by Norge Espinosa Mendoza, it has been applauded for its sensitivity and creativity, conveying messages of acceptance and self-discovery that continue to resonate strongly to this day.

Teatro de Las Estaciones, under the direction of Rubén Darío Salazar, has been recognized for its dedication to excellence in puppetry and its ability to address universal themes through its productions.

The celebration of 20 years of «El patico feo» not only marks two decades of success, but also a testament to the continued relevance of the play and the lasting impact it has had on the theater community.

In these two decades, the play has been presented in numerous festivals and events both inside and outside Cuba, consolidating itself as a jewel of Cuban theater. The play has managed to transcend generations, with new audiences discovering and falling in love with the story and its message.

As this anniversary approaches, Teatro de Las Estaciones is preparing to commemorate the occasion with a series of special presentations and activities that honor the legacy of «El patico feo» and its contribution to puppet theater in Cuba.

This celebration promises to be a moment of reflection and pride for all involved in this wonderful production, as well as an opportunity for the public to once again enjoy the magic and emotion that only this production can offer.

Photos by the Author

Written by Félix González .