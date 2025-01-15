Martí and the foundations of Cuba’s freedom .

In the midst of a context of growing patriotic fervor and yearnings for independence, on January 15th, 1892, our National Hero José Martí promulgated the foundations of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, a document that not only laid the cornerstones of that glorious political organization, but also outlined the ideals of a nation in search of its long-sought freedom.

In the midst of a context of growing patriotic fervor and yearning for independence, on January 15th, 1892, our National Hero José Martí promulgated the foundations of the Cuban Revolutionary Party, a document that not only laid the cornerstones of that glorious political organization, but also outlined the ideals of a nation in search of its hidden freedom.

With the precision, clarity and forcefulness that always characterized his pen and oratory and the integrating and humanist approach of his thought, the Apostle conceived independence as an inalienable right of our people, whose achievement would have to be reached with the unity among all revolutionary elements as a collective duty to be defended above class differences, origins and personal interests.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the bases is Marti’s vision of war as a means to achieve emancipation. Unlike other leaders who could see war as an end in itself, the Master, from an ethical perspective, emphasized the need for a just and brief gesture in favor of the independence, honor and beatitude of the Antillean people.

Democracy and respect for human rights are also fundamental pillars of Martí’s ideology. The son of Leonor Pérez and Mariano Martí advocated for a political system where citizens could actively participate in the construction of their future, and to this end, he considered access to freedom of expression and dissent as the motives for a just and equitable society.

Likewise, his emphasis on sustainable economic development and common welfare resonates with urgency in a present marked by inequalities, since our National Hero understood that independence should not only be materialized with weapons, but also with the strengthening of an economy related to the prosperity and benefit of all.

133 years after that historic day, the ideas of the most universal of Cubans and the bases with which he once channeled the path of his party take on great significance. His constant search for social justice knows no borders, his call for solidarity in an increasingly convulsive world is an extremely powerful and inspiring message and his invitation to join forces with those who fight for freedom and human dignity is evidence of his greatness as a patriot and his integrity as a human being.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.