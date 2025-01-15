Yucayo is the venue of the provincial event for the Food Industry Workers’ Day.

The decision is due to the good results, of a comprehensive nature, of the Yucayo rum factory, both in terms of production and union indicators.

The Business Unit of Base Yucayo, belonging to the Beverage and Soft Drinks Subsidiary Company, Matanzas, was awarded the venue of the provincial event for the Food Industry Workers’ Day, to be held on the 25th.

The event will take place from the 17th to the 25th, according to Marielis Gómez Hernández, general secretary of the provincial union of the Food Industry in Matanzas.

The union leader said that the decision is due to the good results, of an integral nature, of the Yucayo rum factory, both in production and union indicators.

The commemoration of the anniversary will be held on the premises of the industry, with the participation of about 200 workers of the province’s entities.

The opening ceremony of the event will take place in a morning meeting to be held on the 17th at the Reynold García Meat Company.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Enrique Tirse.