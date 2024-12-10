A better world is always possible.

With the perennial reminder that the peaceful and collaborative coexistence of peoples can overcome any obstacle, we should celebrate every International Human Rights Day.

Once again, December 10th brings together the global community to celebrate International Human Rights Day, an occasion to reflect on the vital importance and urgency required to safeguard the fundamental rights of people around the world.

Advocated since 1948 by the United Nations, this initiative guarantees the realization of inalienable values such as life, liberty, education, health, personal security and work, among others, which, based on the dignity and equality of human beings, regardless of their origin, gender, religion, sexual orientation or economic status, must be persistently materialized.

The current edition, inspired by the strategic vision of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, promotes the campaign Our Rights, Our Future Now! in order to focus society’s attention on human rights as a way to build a more just and equitable society.

Through various cultural activities and educational and recreational events, the day urges awareness and training of the people in this area, emphasizing racism, xenophobia, gender violence, poverty and discrimination as some of the main scourges exacerbated by the pandemic of HIV/AIDS-19, armed conflicts, climate change and the complex economic crisis facing the planet.

In the face of this convulsive scenario, a forceful response and a renewed commitment of the different governments and international organizations are essential to ensure the ironclad and effective observance of human rights as incentives for the stability, progress and harmony of nations and, to this end, the implementation of inclusive public policies and multilateral cooperation agreements are crucial tools.

The largest of the Antilles, in this context, has taken significant steps to enact, from its Supreme Law and the new Family Code, the protection of these rights in honor of the ideology of social justice defended by the Apostle and that reflect the commitment of the highest Cuban leadership with the full dignity and welfare of the people it represents.

With the perennial reminder that the peaceful and collaborative coexistence of peoples can overcome any obstacle, we must celebrate each International Human Rights Day, convinced that the defense and promotion of these values are the way to forge that prosperous world to which our Fidel aspired and that, if we all unite, we can make it a reality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.