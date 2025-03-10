ANCI in Matanzas evaluates its management and defends its right to inclusion (+audio and photos).

For years the Association has been participating in the festival of letters and each year they choose a provincial sub-headquarter, an honor that corresponded to Matanzas in this twelfth edition.

In the city of Matanzas, the municipal assemblies of the National Association of the Blind (ANCI) began last February in this western province. These meetings are an opportunity to evaluate in each locality the work and management of the organization during the previous year.

In the annual balance sheets of the organization, a process that concludes next April with the provincial plenary meeting, the progress, difficulties and pending challenges with respect to its purpose of responding to the interests and needs of its members, promoting their social inclusion and ensuring compliance with the laws in force that protect the rights of persons with disabilities, are topics of analysis.

Despite the fact that the complex and current economic context of the country affects the development of attractive initiatives, mobility and participation of the associates in the activities, ANCI seeks new strategies and alternatives to guarantee accessibility, emotional and physical well-being of blind and low vision people, as well as to promote their full integration to the environment of the neighborhoods and communities where they live.

This was emphasized in an interview granted to Radio 26 by Ramón Thiers Pérez, provincial president of the organization in Matanzas, in order to make known the particularities of the municipal balance assemblies, where also participate representatives of organisms and entities that should support the work of the association.

Written by Yovana Baró.