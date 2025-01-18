Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant leaves SEN.

It is estimated that between the correction of the defect in the valve and the planned maintenance tasks for next week, the largest unitary block of the Island could remain out of the system for up to four days.

The Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant, after 45 days of being on line, leaves the National Electric Power System (SEN) at 9:59 am due to malfunctioning of control valves.

Engineer Rubén Campos Olmos, General Director, commented that with this unforeseen exit, the works designed for next week’s intervention begin, which include inspection of the boiler, cleaning of the regenerative air heaters and other works planned in detail.

It is estimated that between the correction of the defect in the valve and next week’s planned maintenance work, the largest unit block on the island could remain out of the system for up to four days.

At the time of the outage, the Matanzas unit was generating 245 MW. Thus, the National Load Dispatch estimates that the deficit at peak demand time will be around 1,400 MW.

Written by José Miguel Solís.