Argentine clarinetist recognizes artistic qualities of Matanzas musicians.

For the first time in Cuba, Argentine clarinetist Ariel de Vedia worked as a soloist with the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Yeny Delgado, during the closing of the II International Clarinet Festival Ciudad de los Puentes.

«Getting to know Matanzas was wonderful and the opportunity to attend the Festival organized by Maestro Roberto Medina together with Yoleidys Valderrama gave me great pleasure.

«Since before arriving I knew that this city has art in a very special place, although really when one lives it is impressive. The training that the clarinet students have here is very solid, it was beautiful to play with them, accompanied by the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra, an excellent formation that seems to work in a place where they have everything served.

«The artistic and technical quality is surprising for me that I know quite a few organizations from Argentina and other countries. The possibility of working again with Yeny Delgado, who conducts one of the main orchestras of Argentina and is a reference Maestra, also implies immense pleasure for me».

The clarinetist, who performs as soloist of the Rosario Symphony Orchestra, Argentina, referred to the opportunity to coincide with great masters of the instrument. «I thought it was an excellent opportunity, as well as the Festival, which is very important nowadays.

«It is priceless to personally meet Maestro Monterrey, who has trained several generations of clarinetists at a very high level, Maestro Roberto Medina, who has always put a lot of effort in keeping the fire of serious activity burning in the study of the instrument in his own land».

With equal passion, he explained the importance for him of fraternization, the joint work between artists of different generations and countries, which has been a constant at the Matanzas International Clarinet Festival.

«It is so valuable to meet professionals from different countries because, although sometimes we have so much in common, each one brings his point of view on styles and instrumental techniques.

«Then we all enrich each other a lot, as well as the students. Always receiving someone from somewhere else or, even more, going somewhere else, feeds you greatly, makes you grow. I was able to play with the clarinet ensemble, which is fantastic.

With great international experience, Ariel de Vedia highlights the artistic qualities of the Cuban instrumentalists as well as the artistic teaching. «Sometimes they have very good instruments and sometimes there are other semi-professionals; however, they compensate for that with the great talent they have and the capacity for work and self-improvement of the people here in Matanzas and that I notice in general in Cubans.

«It is impressive how, despite any kind of circumstances, they grow, they play with the material that is there and not for that they betray the quality, putting into practice what they learn from the good teachers here.

«I must also highlight the group culture because it is not the same to know how to play the instrument very well than to have orchestral culture and here it is very developed.»

De Vedia thanked Yeny Delgado, Roberto Medina and all the people who made possible his presence for the first time in Matanzas during the celebration of the II International Clarinet Festival Ciudad de los Puentes.

Written by Jessica Mesa.