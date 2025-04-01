Autism, condition of love (+audio).

The program includes meetings of family members with the interdisciplinary team that governs this condition, distribution of informative bulletins and exchange with neighbors of the communities where children with the autism spectrum live.

During this week, professionals from the Comprehensive Autism Spectrum Attention Service of the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas are carrying out the Autism Awareness Day 2025.

The program includes meetings of family members with the interdisciplinary team in charge of this condition, distribution of informative bulletins and exchange with neighbors of the communities where children with autism spectrum disorder live.

Thus argues the head of the Child Psychiatry Group, Dr. Aleidy Lopez Trujillo.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.