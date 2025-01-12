Barcelona: champion of the Spanish Super Cup.

The emerging jewel of La Masia, Lamine Yamal, with a masterful play signed a great goal to tie the match and lead Barcelona’s attack to become champions of the Supercopa.

The final of the Spanish Super Cup, played this Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, brought us the match most enjoyed by fans of the most universal sport: El Clasico, between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Azulgranas defeated Los Merengues five goals to two at the King Abdullah stadium in Saudi Arabia, despite starting the match trailing.

La Masia’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, scored a masterful goal to tie the match and lead Barcelona’s attack to win the Super Cup.

The Merengue club maintains its hegemony in finals disputed in this competition in Europe with seven victories over Barcelona’s three since the competition was created, while the Azulgrana club is ratified as the maximum winner of the Spanish Super Cup with 15 victories.

The team led by coach Hansi Flick brought home the first title of the season, out of a possible four, and caused their loyal fans to rejoice after a 2023-2024 season without titles.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.