UNAICC National Life and Work Award to EMPAI Engineer.

The outstanding professional from Matanzas, Pedro Antonio Hernández Delgado, was honored with the National Life and Work Award of the National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba (UNAICC) 2024, granted in recognition of the merits and contributions to the scientific-technical development of the active associates.

Hernández Delgado received the high honor in the central act for the Cuban Engineer’s Day (January 11th), celebrated a few hours ago in the province of Holguín, attended by Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and its first secretary in that eastern territory and Antonio Guerrero Rodríguez, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and national president of the UNAICC.

A worker of the Empresa de Proyectos de Arquitectura e Ingeniería (EMPAI), Pedro is considered a trainer of generations of civil engineers, an obligatory source of consultation in this branch, qualities to which are added his human qualities and selfless disposition in any situation.

«Congratulations. Always my embrace of recognition to your career, always marked by simplicity, responsibility and willingness to face the task no matter how complex it may be, there are many pages to write to collect solutions and alternatives to engineering problems that you face every day. You have deserved this award for many years,» commented Jorge Luis Hernandez Rodriguez, general director of EMPAI.

This award from the Society of Civil Engineers of the UNAICC followed another relevant stimulus given to Pedro in April last year, at the hands of the Minister of Construction, Rene Mesa Villafaña, and the First Deputy Minister, Angel Vilaragut, in the context of the XV Scientific Conference of Construction.

Since 1946, the Cuban Engineer’s Day has been commemorated to honor the memory of the distinguished engineer Don Francisco de Albear y Fernández de Lara, and to settle a historical debt with this notorious professional, born precisely on January 11th.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.