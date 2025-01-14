Betancourt volleyball player Ernesto Martinez’s legacy is valued.

Likewise, a tribute exhibition to the famous sportsman is still on display at the Sports Museum, which, among newspaper articles, photographs, medals and other pieces, highlights the fruitful professional career and the imprint of Martínez Hernández.

To immortalize the legacy of the distinguished Betancourt volleyball player Ernesto Martínez Hernández, the Sports Department of Pedro Betancourt municipality organized a series of recreational, recreational and historical-cultural activities.

The tribute began with an emotional pilgrimage to the resting place of his remains and those of local sports glory Iran Garcia Sandelis, where floral offerings were placed in recognition of their enormous contributions to the sports development of the territory.

The Rubén Aldama stadium hosted the celebration of the Festival of Speed, where young people from the municipalities of Matanzas and Jovellanos demonstrated their preparation and skills in the practice of athletics.

Similarly, the traditional Ernesto Martínez in Memoriam marathon, which began outside the headquarters of the Assembly of People’s Power, brought together numerous runners in the categories of ten, three and one kilometer, and the presence of athletes from the associations of people with physical and motor disabilities (Aclifim), the deaf and hard of hearing (Ansoc) and the blind and visually impaired (Anci) stood out.

For their part, the children of Bolondrón’s 12th district enjoyed a pleasant proposal promoted by teachers and authorities of the sector, and several basketball games delighted basketball enthusiasts in the other popular councils of the town.

Likewise, the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum continues to exhibit a tribute to the famous Antillean sportsman, which, among newspaper articles, photographs, medals and other pieces, highlights the fruitful professional career and the imprint of Martínez Hernández.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook of the Sports Department of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.