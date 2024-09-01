Call to combat addiction to new technologies in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The workshop became an opportunity to promote, from a proactive and preventive approach, a healthy use of technologies.

The university subsidiary of Pedro Betancourt municipality hosted the presentation of the workshop «Addiction to new technologies in children and adolescents», given by the Master of Science, family therapist and child psychologist Riquel Arnaldo Díaz Tejeda.

At the meeting, teachers, researchers and other professionals, as well as children and young people reflected on the risks involved in the irrational use of electronic devices and Díaz Tejeda stressed the importance of cooperation between educational centers and families in the prevention of this type of addiction.

Díaz Tejeda also addressed the development of cognitive and artistic skills and parental supervision of online time and content as alternatives to overcome dependence on new technologies.

