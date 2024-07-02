Construction of modern photovoltaic solar park in Jovellanos is moving forward (+audios and photos).

Very close to the Nueva Luisa community, in the central part of Matanzas province, the construction of what in the not too distant future will be the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park is progressing according to schedule.

In this regard, the main investment specialist of Empresa Eléctrica de Matanzas and head of execution of the work, Daniel Rivas Ramos, said:

Of the characteristics of the park, the technology that is intended to be installed, as well as the benefits in terms of energy contribution also detailed the young specialist:

The construction, installation and commissioning of this photovoltaic solar park is not only, and according to Rivas Ramos, a benefit in the energy contribution to the National Electric System, but also guarantees the territory a source of secure employment; hence the following exhortation of the specialist:

The installation of these modern solar parks responds to the nation’s strategy of advancing in the gradual change of the country’s energy matrix.

Hence the purpose of the largest of the Antilles to install before 2030 almost a hundred new photovoltaic solar parks with the capacity to generate two thousand megawatts of power (more than 20 MW each), which will make it possible to stop importing 750,000 tons of fuels, as well as considerably improve the energy deficit it faces.

Written by Yosier Argueso Miranda.