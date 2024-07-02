Student Work Brigades are formed in Pedro Betancourt .

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted the flag ceremony of the Student Work Brigades in the territory.

The central words were given by Nayla Alvarez Ortega, president of the Federation of High School Students in the town, who highlighted the role of youth in the revolutionary work and the commitment of the brigaders to food production and social impact tasks.

On the other hand , Ledianys Mejías González, secretary of the Young Communists League of Pedro Betancourt, referred to the main community activities to be carried out by the members of the Brigades during the current summer period.

Other representatives of the UJC, the FEEM, the Department of Education and authorities of the educational center also attended the event, who congratulated the brigadistas for their involvement in the productive activities and the socioeconomic growth of the locality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.