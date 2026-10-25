Crocodiles Crush Leopards 13-3 and Add Four Consecutive Victories

The Matanzas Crocodiles won by knockout 13 runs to 3 against Villa Clara, in seven innings, at the start of the fifth sub-series of the 65th National Baseball Series.

Left-hander Yamichel Pérez was the winner; he pitched six innings, allowed six hits and three earned runs, struck out four, and gave no walks. Haziel Suárez closed with one inning without hits or runs and two strikeouts.

The offense made itself felt from start to finish: Adrián Pérez went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Hanyelo Videt drove in two and scored twice, and Aníbal Medina, Andrys Pérez (home run included), José Prens, and Dariel Rojo also drove in runs. Eduardo Blanco contributed a double, two walks, and one run scored, and José Noroña drove in one and scored two.

With this result, the team led by Armando Ferrer has a balance of 11 victories and 6 losses, with four consecutive wins, and will seek to tie the sub-series at three against the Leopards.