25 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

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Matanzas Heritage at the Heart of the Vanguard

25 de octubre de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

At the former mansion of the Count of La Diana, located on the busy Milanés Street in Matanzas, students from the Julio Pino Machado elementary school attended to learn about the recently inaugurated exhibition, «La Atenas de Cuba, 333 aniversario.»

 

After the notes of our Bayamo anthem were sung, the San Jorge Restoration and Management Group together with its Casas de Referencia Sociocultural Project and other collaborators led this exchange with the pioneers, who showed themselves attentive to every detail offered.

 

This unique exhibition was made known in previous spaces for a larger audience, prior to last October 20, Cuban Culture Day.

 

Milvia Rivero Leicea, Public Relations specialist of the San Jorge Group, specified that it is composed of objects, images, and texts that honor the work of Matanceridad since 1693, the year of the house’s founding.

 

Those in charge of the initiative perceived the importance of our children drawing closer to the heritage of their city, especially during commemorative days.

 

This activity took place between wisdom and fun, an intergenerational encounter that marked in the little ones a strong sense of identity and pride.

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