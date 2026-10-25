Matanzas Historical Archive Advances in the Digitization of Its Collections

The Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas is advancing in organizing its digitization process, an initiative aimed at facilitating access to, consultation of, and dissemination of the historical documents the institution preserves.

Among the first advances, works with documents related to slavery and the foundational capitular acts stand out. Digitization will allow streamlining the classification and search of information, expanding research possibilities, and bringing these collections closer to a greater number of people, without geographic barriers.

In addition to contributing to the preservation of historical memory and cultural identity, the process will favor access to documentary sources for present and future generations. Digital consultation can also reduce the handling of originals and contribute to their conservation.

Although the project is currently in an organizational stage, the Archive has young and prepared specialists to drive this work. The institution plans to advance soon toward new stages that allow its documentary resources to be within the reach of researchers, students, and the general population.