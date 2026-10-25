25 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Matanzas Historical Archive Advances in the Digitization of Its Collections

25 de octubre de 2026 Maxdiel Fernández Padrón

The Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas is advancing in organizing its digitization process, an initiative aimed at facilitating access to, consultation of, and dissemination of the historical documents the institution preserves.

 

Among the first advances, works with documents related to slavery and the foundational capitular acts stand out. Digitization will allow streamlining the classification and search of information, expanding research possibilities, and bringing these collections closer to a greater number of people, without geographic barriers.

 

In addition to contributing to the preservation of historical memory and cultural identity, the process will favor access to documentary sources for present and future generations. Digital consultation can also reduce the handling of originals and contribute to their conservation.

 

Although the project is currently in an organizational stage, the Archive has young and prepared specialists to drive this work. The institution plans to advance soon toward new stages that allow its documentary resources to be within the reach of researchers, students, and the general population.

Autor

Más entradas

Reciclarte, a Workshop to Explore Creativity

25 de octubre de 2026 Jessica Mesa Duarte

Crocodiles Crush Leopards 13-3 and Add Four Consecutive Victories

25 de octubre de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

Matanzas Heritage at the Heart of the Vanguard

25 de octubre de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *