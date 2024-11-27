Cuban Economist’s Day is Celebrated in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio).

With the premise of reflecting on the importance of professional training and social responsibility in the field of economics, students and teachers of the «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» polytechnic school talked with workers of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC) in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

According to Arsenio Hernández de Armas, president of the aforementioned organization, the initiative was part of the varied set of activities to celebrate Cuban Economist’s Day and was an opportunity to address issues such as the ANEC’s objectives, potential, structure, internal functioning and contributions to territorial development.

They also highlighted the subjects of «Auditing» and «Legislation and Business Management» and the postgraduate courses offered by the institution, as well as the pre-professional practices and the integrating task in the training of students for their future work performance and, in this regard, Hernández de Armas pondered the value of the preparation and professional praxis of Cuban economists despite the complex economic scenario in which the island finds itself.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.