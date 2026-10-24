Cubatur Varadero Always Surprises

Varadero – The 3rd Innovation Forum of the CUBATUR Branch once again demonstrated how talent, creativity, and commitment are put at the service of perfecting processes at this renowned travel agency, National Vanguard for its comprehensive economic and union results.

Precisely for that reason, innovations that enhance the digital transformation of management and the supplier-client relationship were awarded, ensuring the adoption of informed decisions and thus minimizing the risk of error, summarized on his Facebook profile the distinguished researcher Milton Francisco González Zayas.

He added that works integrating the operations and commercial areas also received awards, thus providing a safe route so that at CUBATUR Varadero significant and memorable experiences are generated for the destination’s clients.

He praised the care and attention to detail with which the agency’s team prepared the day, characterized by a large participation of representatives, guides, other officials of the Branch, and agents of the non-state management forms that collaborate with them.

The event evidenced how substantive are the contributions made at CUBATUR Varadero to solve problems and face the development challenges of this entity, which is and will be increasingly competitive thanks to the talent, creativity, commitment, and dedication of the members of its cohesive work team.

At the closing, he highlighted, they «made a display of the originality that characterizes them, and showed themselves in a caravan of Harley Davidson motorcycles, Jeeps, and other vehicles along the entire 1st Avenue of the resort, displaying the symbols of CUBATUR’s identity.»

Cubatur thus joined the hotel and extra-hotel collectives that have already held these contests at the base level, as a prelude to the 3rd Science and Technology Forum of the tourism sector, convened at the Plaza América Convention Center on November 11 and 12, and on the 13th of that same month the awards ceremony and closing will take place in the Plenary Hall of the Internacional Varadero Hotel.