25 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

From the Factory to the Neighborhood: UEB Colón Sells Without Leaving Home

24 de octubre de 2026 Enrique Tirse Hernández

The Colón Basic Business Unit (UEB), belonging to the EMBER Matanzas Beverage and Soft Drink Company, has begun selling its productions at retail in a kiosk.

 

I learned about it in conversation with Alain Montero Fabelo, production manager. The activity is part of the complementary norms: resolutions of the Ministry of Domestic Commerce (Mincin) and other agencies. The service is contemplated within the axis of economic management. It is not directly part of the measures contained in the economic and social transformations being implemented in Cuba.

 

The kiosk, located at the entrance of the UEB, was built and enabled by the unit’s own workers. So far they have for sale bulk vinegar and concentrated syrup, produced at the unit itself. Two workers of the entity are in charge of the sale, from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Payment is by transfer, so cash is not used.

 

According to Montero Fabelo, they plan to grow in products, both made at the UEB and through productive linkages.

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