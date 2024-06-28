Culture will welcome summer in Matanzas.

With the Provincial Festival of Ruedas de Casino, enlivened by the Adalberto Alvarez and his band, this Saturday night, the summer season will be officially inaugurated in the city of Matanzas.

With the brush of others is the title of the exhibition by stage designer, graphic designer and illustrator Zenén Calero Medina, National Theater Award winner, which opened yesterday at 4:00 p.m. at UNEAC’s Villa Manuela Gallery, located on H Street, between 17 and 19, in Vedado, Havana.

As published by Ruben Dario Salazar, National Theater Award, in his Facebook profile, it is «a reinvention for Teatro de Las Estaciones in the manner of Calero, working on the plastic aesthetics of Federico Garcia Lorca and Hermenegildo Lanz, Alfredo Sosabravo, Aristides Hernandez (Ares) and Luis Castro Enjamio.

«For Zenén, who has worked equally on a festival poster, a dance piece, a toy, a fashion show or a play, mixing painting and puppet theater is also design, daring, always risky, but equally pleasurable,» he added.

The exhibition, which will be on display until July 24th, is part of the celebrations and tributes to Teatro de Las Estaciones for the 30th anniversary of its foundation, which will be celebrated on August 12th.

Other cultural proposals during these days for the people of Matanzas will be the XV edition of the Atenas Rock Festival, organized by the Hermanos Saiz Association. The opening concert took place last night in the parking lot of the ARTEX Entre Puentes cultural center, main stage of the Festival.

Around 20 groups from Cuba and abroad will participate this year in 2024 in the meeting that every year brings together in Matanzas many followers of the genre in the country.

Until tomorrow, Saturday 29th, there will also be photographic and tattoo exhibitions, film shows, performances and the usual theoretical event, in places like the gallery and the Patio Colonial, headquarters of the AHS in Matanzas.

Also announced is the staging of Alejandría, a play by playwright Ulises Rodríguez Febles, by Teatro D’ Sur. It will be staged during the Escena space for adults, at the Sala El Mirón Cubano, tomorrow, Saturday 29th, at 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday 30th, at 4:00 p.m.

The Puppet Street will also take place on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. to add to the activities that, starting tomorrow, Saturday 29th, initiate the summer in the province with a Saturday Book in the morning and from early hours activities for children in the Viaducto area from the Abra del Yumurí cultural center to El Tenis Beach, in charge of the city’s socio-cultural projects, the circus company La Rueda and El Mirón Cubano Theater.

The provincial Festival of Ruedas de Casino, with music by the Adalberto Alvarez orchestra and his band, will officially open the summer season in the city of Matanzas at 10:00 pm.

Various actions in parks, public squares and communities will serve to start the summer also in the thirteen municipalities of the province, in charge of professional groups, dance groups, the movement of amateur artists and the Brigades of Art Instructors José Martí.

