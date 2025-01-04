EMBER Matanzas fulfills its year-end commitment.

As of December 5th, with the entry of alcohol, rum production began uninterruptedly to comply with the commitment to guarantee this product for the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Although Subsidiary Company of Beverages and Soft Drinks of Matanzas (EMBER) did not meet its annual production plan, it obtained good production results in the last month of the year. The non-compliance was caused by the lack of raw material and electricity service. This was reported by Reinaldo Valdés Grillo, general manager of the company.

In October and November, the Company’s main production, rum, was affected by the aforementioned causes: raw materials, fuel and electricity.

In order to comply with the request of the highest authorities of the province, work was carried out in double shifts and on weekends, even in the early hours of the morning.

At this stage, 20,000 cases of rum, table wine, dry wine and soft drinks were produced. The general manager of EMBER Matanzas, despite not meeting the production plan, recognizes that the results were good, because they were able to overcome the difficulties faced.

EMBER Matanzas workers were able to meet their commitment to produce rum by the end of the year.

Written by Enrique Tirse.