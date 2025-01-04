Acoustic library of Cuban bats to be created.

«… bats are high consumers of pests and insects harmful to human health and agriculture, they are also highly pollinators and seed dispersers.»

The CubaBat project for the conservation of bats in Cuba, created in 2012 from within the Matanzas Speleological Committee, especially advocates environmental education for society in general. Yoel Monzón González, president of the project commented:

«We must say that bats are highly consumers of pests and insects harmful to human health and agriculture, they are also highly pollinators and seed dispersers. In this case, starting from this triad of bat conservation we should say that a world without bats would be a dire world.»

Having just started 2025, CubaBat proposes two fundamental tasks for this year. On the subject Monzón González stressed:

«We are going to work directly on the creation of the acoustic library of Cuba’s bats and that is a challenge from research and the importance it has to help conservation, in terms of demonstrating one of the ecosystem services of bats. The other is the creation of teaching materials for children to be used in projects and programs of circles of interest and scientific societies.»

Projects such as this one teach us that bat conservation is critical, as this umbrella species contributes to the development and preservation of ecosystems.

Written by Melissa Guerra.