Excellent concert by the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra conducted by a Portuguese maestro.

The Matanzas Symphony Orchestra conducted by the Portuguese Maestro Filipe Cunha.

The prestigious Portuguese Maestro Filipe Cunha conducted the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra for the first time, with a varied program in which prevailed, in a first part themes of the Lusitanian musical universe and in a second part a score of a genre whose origins come from our city.

With stage in the José White Concert Hall, the also artistic director of the Braga Philharmonic Orchestra, chose the pieces of two great composers of his country: Overture Two, Duca di Foix, by Marcos Portugal, and Symphony Number 1, Opus Eleven, by Domingo Bomtempo, both within the classical movement of the 19th century.

Concertmaster Hilda Elvira Santiago.

The second moment brought long ovations, when the orchestra performed under Cunha’s experienced baton, the Danzón No. 2, by Mexican Arturo Márquez, in which the traditional notes of the Cuban melody are mixed with elements of jazz and world music.

Filipe Cunha has conducted symphony orchestras in more than a dozen countries, he is a pedagogue and instrumentalist and on his second visit to Cuba he will once again conduct the National Symphony Orchestra and offer master classes at the Higher Institute of Arts.

The José White Concert Hall was crowded.

Written by María Elena Bayón.