French union CGT delivers first donation of occupational safety equipment to Cuba.

The French trade union CGT, from Toulouse, delivered in Barcelona to the trade union organization co.bas Catalunya the first batch of donations of work safety material for Cuba, as part of the campaign between both unions, under the title «Cooperen per a un futur segur» (Cooperate for a safe future).

The initiative seeks to collect protective equipment to be sent to the Cuba Tarde Union Workers(CTC) in Matanzas. This first delivery includes construction helmets, protective welding screens, safety footwear and work clothes, which have already begun to be inventoried.

This gesture of solidarity is part of a broader collaborative effort that, according to co.bas, «is only the beginning of a collaborative work that, we are sure, will yield very good results. It is necessary to join efforts to combat both the policies that seek to reduce our rights and to generate common strategies to confront the guidelines of this neoliberal world,» Cuba información published.

«As internationalists, we promote the safety and health of all workers and defend the right of Cuban men and women to work with full guarantees and protection», said the union, highlighting the commitment of co.bas and its international allies to the Cuban cause.

They also thanked the involvement of the Catalan solidarity coordinator Defensem Cuba, which has facilitated the shipments, and called on all groups and citizens to participate in the campaign.

Currently, there are collection points of material in various locations, such as Barcelona, Esplugues, Badalona, Mollet, Sabadell, Tarragona and Sallent.

The organizers also stress that the struggle for social justice has no borders and that international solidarity is key to building a fairer world for all. In this sense, it was recalled that Cuba continues to suffer the consequences of an economic blockade that limits its capacity for development and welfare, as well as violations of the sovereignty and rights of its people.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.