Half century of the Cuban News Agency celebrated at the Junco Palace.

In an emotional ceremony, the Junco Palace in Matanzas opened its doors to celebrate half a century of the Cuban News Agency (ACN).The ceremony, marked by solemnity and nostalgia, recalled outstanding figures of Cuban journalism and the local community in a tribute to the informative work and legacy of the Agency in the region.The inauguration of the exhibition was a moment full of meaning, where the trajectory of the ACN in Matanzas over five decades was highlighted.

Visitors were able to appreciate a selection of historical images, journalistic articles and testimonies that narrate the evolution and impact of this agency in the life of the province and the country.

The evening was also accompanied by a musical number, which added a touch of joy and celebration to the atmosphere. Mixed emotions could be perceived among the attendees, from nostalgia for the past to hope for the future of journalism in Cuba.

Photos by the author.

Written by Félix González.