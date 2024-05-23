Miriam Muñoz to participate in film inspired by poet Paco Mir.

The first actress Miriam Muñoz Benítez will participate in the filming of a movie dedicated to Francisco Paco Mir, an important poet of the Isle of Youth, with a memorable career.

The poet Paco Mir.

First actress Miriam Muñoz Benítez will participate in the filming of a movie dedicated to Francisco Paco Mir, an important poet of the Isle of Youth, with a memorable career.

The also director of Teatro Icarón offers an exclusive interview about this project and other news:

«The most immediate thing is an invitation to be part of a film that will be made to Francisco Mir Mulet, who was one of my loves. They know that I have been loved by three poets: Rolando Estévez Jordán from Matanzas, Fidel Valverde from Pinar del Río and Paco Mir from Holguín.

«They are interested in filming Mir’s life and they told me that since I was one of his muses, in an interesting stage of his life, they will come to Matanzas to shoot the audiovisual in coordination with the Island’s UNEAC and ours.»

Miriam meant that she considered this film a well-deserved tribute to the writer. The work of this literary man is identified by his exceptional lyricism, with a language and fabulation of reality, in a discourse conscious of the vicissitudes of his existence and at the same time of his infinite universality.

The actress also pointed out that she recently premiered a co-production of Icarón with Teatro D’Sur, the first work performed after the death of its founder Pedro Vera in the staging of the play Morir contento, a version of a play by Jorge Díaz, under the direction of Wilfredo Mesa.

Play Muero contento, by Teatro D’Sur.

«It is a satire, she said, a delirious comedy, the public has a lot of fun, although it has a strong message through the vicissitudes that happen in the world, with medicines, human organs, taken to a farcical language».

She announced that the play will be staged again in Unión de Reyes and is expected to be staged in Matanzas in June or July.

With great satisfaction she told us about her participation in the Small Format Festival, with good reviews by Frank Padrón and she was invited for the second time to Santiago de Cuba.

«I was previously in the Festival Máscaras de Caoba, with the play Emilia…, by Ulises Rodríguez Febles and now they are requesting me to perform in the Festival del Caribe, at the proposal of Fátima Patterson, director of the Estudio Teatral Macubá.

«It will be with the show Las penas no me mataron, of my authorship, which has the particularity of being completely dedicated to the National Theater Award, René Fernández Santana and what he has represented in my life.»

She expects to exhibit this year, for a whole month in Havana, his most acclaimed monologues along with actor Gilberto Subiaurt. The students of the Acting Workshop, also led by actress and director Lucre Estévez, will also be there and in Jagüey Grande with the acclaimed play Autopsia del paraíso (Autopsy of Paradise).

The first actress added that «the group is preparing for the summer premiere in Matanzas of a play for children, which deals with the antics of three mice, directed in his first professional rank by Pedro Rubí González, who joined texts by authors Jesús del Castillo, Rolando Arencibia and Fidel Galván, to weave a funny story.

«It is about the possible relationship between cats and mice, with the confidence to stimulate understanding and respect as universal values. Composer Mary Horta is working on the music and Mariam Costa and Ernesto de la Cal will perform.»

The work is intense. Miriam Muñoz and Teatro Icarón continue to enhance the dramatic genre in Matanzas with wide repercussion on a national scale.

Written by María Elena Bayón.