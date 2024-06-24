Happy Anniversary, Papalote Theater (+photos).

Happy anniversary, Teatro Papalote, and may you continue to be a symbol of hope and beauty for those who walk through your doors.

In the cultural heart of our city, Teatro Papalote stands as a beacon of creativity and passion. Last Friday we celebrated its 62nd anniversary, a journey through time marked by the laughter of children and the applause of generations who have grown up under its magical marquee.

With each performance Papalote has woven stories that transcend the stage, inspiring young and old alike. Its legacy is a colorful tapestry of works that reflect our identity, our joys and our struggles.

On this special occasion we also remember with affection and respect the twins Maida and Migdalia Seguí. Their dedication to the art and their unwavering spirit have left an indelible mark on the theater community. Although Maida has left us, her legacy continues to shine brightly.

To honor her memory, a conversation was held, an intimate space where friends, family and admirers gathered to share anecdotes and celebrate the life and work of these two extraordinary women. It was a moment of reflection and gratitude, a tribute to Maida and a recognition of Migdalia’s continued influence in the performing arts.

Migdalia Seguí, together with those present, remembered her sister, evoking shared moments and the lasting impact of her passion for theater. It was an emotional gathering that reaffirmed the bond between the theater group and the community that has sustained it for more than six decades.

Teatro Papalote is not just a place, it is a home for the soul, a sanctuary where every show is an act of love and every applause is an echo of your story. Happy anniversary, Teatro Papalote, and may you continue to be a symbol of hope and beauty for those who walk through your doors.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.