Hotel Nacional wins prestigious award as a Leader facility .

The emblematic Hotel Nacional has won in the category of Cuba’s Leading Facility at the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, considered the Oscars of international tourism, an award it has won for the 20th time.

The lodging managed by the Gran Caribe business group thus reaffirms itself as a reference in this sector in the country, said the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda, in his social network X account.

«Another victory for our Castillo Encantado, a recognition that highlights our dedication and commitment to excellence in service and hospitality for our customers,» highlighted in Telegram executives of the hotel, a National Monument.

«Thanks to all our guests and collaborators, travel agents and tour operators for being part of this achievement. Thanks to our friends and followers for their unconditional support. But above all, infinite thanks to our workers, without you these achievements would not be possible,» concludes the publication.

On December 30th, 1930, the building came into operation, an exponent of eclectic architecture, mixing art deco, neo-colonial, classical Roman and Spanish Moorish styles, and transcends by the use of national materials such as marble, hard and precious woods and jaimanite stones. According to experts, its construction was a milestone in the country, due to the use of steel beams covered with concrete.

In the competition for the award, the Hotel Nacional beat its Cuban competitors Gran Hotel Bristol, Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Hotel Florida, Iberostar Parque Central, Meliá Cayo Coco, Meliá Cohíba and Royalton Habana.

It was in 2004 the first time a triumph was obtained until 2024, a streak that was interrupted only in 2010, when it was won by the former NH Parque Central, today managed by the Spanish chain Iberostar.

The WTAs were established in 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the tourism industry.

This mark is recognized worldwide as the ultimate seal of quality and the winners set the benchmark to which all others aspire.

In this edition, Cuba also won other awards: Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana in the category Leading Business Hotel in Cuba; in Leading Destination Management Company: CubaForTravel; Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite Lorca, at Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana. Cuba’s Leading Resort: Meliá Las Dunas; Leading Tour Operator: Love Cuba; Leading Travel Agency: Travelnet Cuba.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.