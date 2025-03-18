Implementation of local development projects in Pedro Betancourt highlighted.

The integration of strategies focused on agricultural development allows Pedro Betancourt to take full advantage of its natural and human capacities.

In the Cuban socioeconomic panorama, municipalities have become the driving force of the country. According to Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, it is essential to prioritize local development through various projects to promote community self-management, diversify production and boost the economy.

For his part, the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed that the key to the success of these projects lies in their ability to connect deeply with the communities and improve the quality of life of their inhabitants, as they are designed according to their needs and aspirations.

He also highlighted the fundamental role of science and innovation in this scenario. These tools make it possible to optimize resources, solve problems and strengthen the social fabric through the use of available knowledge and technology.

Díaz-Canel has also called for the promotion of active cooperation between citizens, political, social and mass organizations and the State. This approach seeks to empower communities, giving them a leading role in government decisions and fostering a sense of ownership and shared responsibility.

PEDRO BETANCOURT AND LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

Beyond boosting the economy, local development strengthens the autonomy of territories, facilitating agile responses to the specific needs of each community. At the same time, it fosters social cohesion and contributes to establishing a more resilient economic model, capable of generating a lasting and transformative impact. This approach undoubtedly represents a strategic path towards a more solid and sustainable future.

In the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, according to Doraisy Armas Fariñas, director of Local Development in this territory, this issue acquires key importance thanks to the multiple projects that, given its predominantly agricultural nature, not only seek to make the most of the cultivated areas and increase food production, self-sufficiency and employment generation, but also to diversify production and promote a significant boost to the local economy.

However, Doraisy emphasizes that significant challenges remain, including the urgent need to strengthen the training of the population. This effort is essential so that citizens recognize the importance of local projects and actively participate in their implementation.

The integration of strategies focused on agricultural development allows Pedro Betancourt to take full advantage of its natural and human capacities. It is therefore necessary to promote initiatives that respect sustainability, enhance the added value of local products and strengthen community participation in project management. In this way, the municipality can consolidate a development model that responds to its strengths and the needs of its inhabitants.

