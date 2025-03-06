Mario Muñoz Hospital has a new oxygen plant.

The Mario Muñoz Military Hospital receives patients from all over the province and nearly 90 percent of the population treated there belongs to the civil society. The recently inaugurated oxygen generating plant benefits patients in the face of a shortage of this essential gas.

As of this minute, the Doctor Mario Muñoz Monroy Military Hospital in the city of Matanzas has a new oxygen generating plant.

The hospital distinguished companies and workers involved in its construction and assembly. The head of the Central Army, Major

General Raúl Villar Kessell, cut the ribbon that inaugurated the plant, capable of generating 30 cubic meters per hour.

Colonel Juan Carlos Martín Tirado, director of the center, highlighted the prowess of those involved in its start-up, a process that was completed in a record time of just one month.

«This is a historic day. Among so many inconveniences and the complex economic situation the country is going through, the generation of our own oxygen guarantees the stability of the service, not only of the hospital, but also of other units», said the director.

The Mario Muñoz Military Hospital receives patients from all over the province and nearly 90 percent of the population treated there belongs to civil society. The recently inaugurated oxygen generating plant benefits patients in the face of a shortage of this essential gas.

Written by Carlos Manuel Bernal.