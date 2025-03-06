ONURE presents National Energy Efficiency Award to Meliá Trinidad Peninsula Hotel.

The National Office for the Control of the Rational Use of Energy (ONURE) awarded the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula hotel the National Energy Efficiency Award in the services and tourism sector, an award consistent with the five-star facility’s stance in favor of the rational use of this important resource.

This award fills us with pride and commits us to continue working under the approach of using the advances of science and technology to achieve rational energy management», said Juan Pereira, general director at the award ceremony, which was presided over by Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez and the Minister of Energy and Mines (MINEM) Vicente de la O Levy.

The ONURE, an entity attached to the MINEM, also revered the Meliá Trinidad Peninsula for its integration of renewable sources and commitment to environmental protection, reported the Meliá Cuba blog.

Located on the beachfront of María Aguilar Beach (Ancón Peninsula), Meliá Trinidad Peninsula takes advantage of the electricity generation provided by some 1700 photovoltaic cells to minimize the consumption of fossil fuels. Likewise, the use of batteries makes it possible to store part of this energy for use in unfavorable weather conditions or during the night.

In addition, the technological systems have been designed to optimize the use of electricity according to the actual conditions at any given time. As an example, in all rooms the total disconnection of services is foreseen every time the guest goes out to enjoy other proposals of the hotel. This and other features support the dossier presented for a future classification of Meliá Trinidad Peninsula as the first smart accommodation in Cuba.

The National Energy Efficiency 2025 Award not only recognizes the achievements made by the facility; it also inspires to continue in the search for innovative lines of work that contribute to a more sustainable future for tourism in Cuba.

Photos: Taken from the Meliá Cuba blog

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.