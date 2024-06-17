Matanceros at the International Science and Education Congress.

Two pedagogy professionals are representing Matanzas at the III International Congress on Science and Education, which will be held from Monday to June 19th, in virtual and on-site sessions at the Conventions Palace of the Cuban capital

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of the Republic of Cuba, will attend the inaugural event, and more than 300 delegates from 15 countries will participate, as well as Doctors of Pedagogical Sciences Renier Rodríguez Gómez, professor and director of the Paquito González Cueto Primary School in the municipality of Jovellanos and Daysi Ríos Moreno, in charge of research activities at the Municipal Education Office in the capital city of Matanzas.

In this new edition of the event, the two academics from Matanzas will present the most significant results of their scientific work. In the case of Daysis, his presentation is about a project of vocational orientation towards pedagogical careers with students of Basic Secondary Education, due to the remarkable demand that the territory and the country have for this profession, as he explained to Radio 26 before leaving for the conclave.

For his part, the teaching expert and also vice president of the Science area in the provincial branch of the Association of Pedagogues of Cuba (APC) will present his experience as a member of the research project «Educating with José Martí in the Cuban School» and its practical application in primary education institutions.

Both Matanzas teachers ratified their commitment and satisfaction for representing the Yumurina province in the contest, which began this Monday in Havana, with the central theme Research and Innovate: Agenda 2030.

An inaugural conference on the III Improvement of the National Education System: its realization in the government management system based on Science, Technology and Innovation took place on this first day, by Dr. C. Silvia Navarro Quintero, director of the Central Institute of Pedagogical Sciences of Cuba.

The event will include keynote and thematic lectures, panels, round tables, workshops, colloquiums, scientific posters and pre-congress contests.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.