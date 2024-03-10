Matanzas dragonflies contribute to popular education in Matanzas.

The presentation of the book «Locamente sanos o sanamente locos. 20 años de educación popular en Matanzas» was a significant event organized by the Red de Educadores y Educadoras Populares Libélulas matanceras del Movimiento.



This book, a collective work, celebrates two decades of commitment to popular education in Matanzas, highlighting the tireless work of educators and the Martin Luther King Memorial Center to promote learning and community development in the region.

The work, presented at this edition of the Matanzas Book Fair, is a reflection of the passion and dedication to education that empowers and transforms societies.

Photos by the Author

Written by Félix González.