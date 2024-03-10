An Asteroid for the Seasons.

The presentation of the plaquette Asteroide para las Estaciones, a work by writer José Manuel Espino dedicated to the Teatro de Las Estaciones, was a meeting that stood out for its cultural and artistic richness. Young talents from the Retablos Academy, together with the poet Susej Niebla, participated in this event that not only honored contemporary literature, but also celebrated the fusion of scenic art with poetry, thus enriching the cultural panorama.

Photos by the Author.

