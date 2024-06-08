Matanzas Jurists Celebrate Provincial Act for the Day of the Sector (+audio and photos).

In order to pay tribute to the date, which honors the Mambí hero Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, a group of law experts gathered at the provincial Prosecutor’s Office headquarters.

Inspired by the example of the senior lawyer and honorary president of the National Union of Jurists of Cuba (UNJC) Fidel Castro Ruz, the members of the organization in the territory of Matanzas reaffirmed their professional commitment and adherence to the law in the provincial act on the occasion of June 8th.

The UNJC grassroots delegations that stand out for their performance and results are recognized.

With the purpose of honoring the date, which honors the Mambí hero Ignacio Agramonte y Loynaz, a representation of law experts, workers and managers of the legal sector met at the headquarters of the provincial Prosecutor’s Office to dignify the exercise of their profession.

It was a propitious space to recognize the most outstanding of the period and to ratify that the 700 associates of the UNJC in this province maintain as essential challenges the support of tasks of social impact, prioritizing professional improvement, working for the strengthening of grassroots and municipal structures, and of activities linked to science and innovation.

At the end of the ceremony, which was attended by Party officials, directors of the Minint, the Court and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the territory, Nancy Valiente Montes de Oca, president of the provincial board of directors of the UNJC, stressed to the press how in the emulative plane Matanzas maintains the outstanding condition and according to her, the jurists work for the improvement of their work in correspondence with the new legislative times that are taking place in the country.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.