Sunflowers are in Matanzas (+photos).

Children’s laughter, which is a medicine for the soul, invaded the facilities of the Faustino Pérez Hernández Clinical-Surgical-Docent Hospital in the province of Matanzas.

Children’s laughter, which is a medicine for the soul, invaded the facilities of the Faustino Pérez Hernández Clinical-Surgical-Docent Hospital in the province of Matanzas.

The children’s theater company La Colmenita accompanied the presentation of the documentary Donde están los Girasoles, an audiovisual proposal of the Argentinean multimedia company Resumen Latinoamericano, which reflects the life experiences of Cuban men and women.

Composed of three episodes, it tells the life story of three young Cubans (Déborah, Danilo and Randy) who have decided to be part of the construction of their country, overcoming adversities and the circumstances that each one went through.

The director of La Colmenita, Tin Cremata, told the press that Faustino Pérez was a friend of the company when they began their work and is proud to share in this space with the medical staff and guests.

«That documentary should be seen by all human beings because it gives such a great encouragement to go ahead and defend what we must defend. And I leave here with the commitment to found La Colmenita de Matanzas».

Déborah Rojas, therapeutic clown and one of the protagonists, said that the documentary is a gift and three stories still do not do justice to the work done by young people in the country.

Randy Perdomo, the well-known delegate of the 78th district and with whose story the documentary culminates, expressed that it deals with the essence and the life of many young people who bet on Cuba doing works of infinite love, many times without resources. And secondly because the sunflower always blooms in small places as a symbol of hope and happiness.

As part of this activity, La Colmenita performed in the 78th district of the Peñas Altas Popular Council, and despite the rain, they shared with this community that has seen its life and environment transformed.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.