Matanzas strengthens its tourist infrastructure for the high season.

Varadero, Cuba’s most important sun and beach resort, stands out in particular with 57 hotels, 53 of which are currently in operation.

In addition, the Varadero peninsula has prestigious international hotel operators such as Meliá, Iberostar, Blue Diamond and others that allow diversifying the tourist offer. The recent opening of the Selectum Family Resort and the Grand Aston in 2023 and 2024, respectively, has added new luxury accommodations to the resort’s offer, raising the standard of tourist service.

Tourism in Matanzas also benefits from the management of lodging houses, with 1,345 houses distributed in several municipalities. This type of lodging provides a unique and personalized alternative for tourists, thus complementing the hotel capacity and contributing to the economic development of the province.

Written by Gabriel Torres.