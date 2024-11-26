Dairy products are checked in Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

Coordinated by the entities of the town, this exercise is essential to ensure that the milk received in the warehouses and Dairy Products Companies meets the standards for consumption in hospitals, health care centers and in the preparation of medical diets.

In order to guarantee the quality of the product and its timely arrival to warehouses, hospitals and industries, the reception and distribution of milk produced in the credit and service cooperatives (CCS) of Pedro Betancourt municipality was controlled.

This was ratified by Blanca Rosa Torres Milán, president of the People’s Council, during the inspection of the milk thermos of the CCS Giraldo Díaz Pérez, where the delivery performance of the producers and the quality of the milk were verified.

This process, which also includes the review of production records, inspection of the facilities and sampling for analysis, was also carried out at the thermos of the José Díaz CCS, in the Bolondrón Popular Council, a unit where the product is received and examined prior to its subsequent distribution.

Rigorously coordinated by the administrative entities of the town and the collaboration of citizens, this exercise is essential to ensure that the milk received in the warehouses and Dairy Products Companies meets the necessary standards for consumption in hospitals, health care centers and in the preparation of medical diets.

Photos: Facebook profile of the Assembly of People’s Power of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.