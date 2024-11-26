Jamaican flower in Cuba (+audio)

These already extend to most of the Cuban provinces and the main producers are located in San Nicolás de Bari, Mayabeque and in the province of Matanzas.

María Caridad González Cepero, Full Professor and Professor of Merit of the Agricultural Sciences Research Center (INCA). Photo: Lino García del Solar.

The hibiscus flower spreads among the plots and fields of Cuba for its goodness and benefits for food and health, as confessed by Doctor of Science María Caridad González Cepero, Professor and Merit of the Agricultural Sciences Research Center (INCA).

«This plant is good for the preparation of tea, soft drinks, ice cream, jams, syrups, to make certain dishes by adding the calyx (extreme whorl of the flowers) and you do not have to add vinegar and also takes the same flavor of the meat. You can make salads with the leaves, it is very tasty.»

María Caridad González is leading a project on the island to research, obtain and commercialize the Jamaican flower, based on its goodness and physical characteristics. She presented the results of the research at a recent meeting between producers and scientists held in Matanzas.

The hibiscus flower has different uses as an ornamental plant, food and in medicine to treat different diseases, recognized during a conference given by María Caridad González Cepero. Photo: Lino García del Solar.

«It has medicinal properties that are hypotensive, sedative, for weight loss and it is used for a group of diseases by drinking hibiscus tea. In Mexico, studies have been done with Captopril and Flor de Jamaica in patients with hypertension. Some have been given the pill and others the tea. The best result is with the tea. This is because Captopril removes potassium and gives you that dryness. However, the flower gives you potassium.»

At INCA, they obtained the first varieties of Flor de Jamaica from the island, including Dos, Ana Delia, Benito, among others. These already extend to most of the Cuban provinces and the main producers are in San Nicolás de Bari, Mayabeque and in the province of Matanzas.

«We started working from a Mexican variety and managed to have the first Cuban varieties, which have been introduced almost throughout the country. They differ in color, acidity and certain oil contents.»

The Jamaica flower is a Malvaceae and has its origin in tropical and subtropical regions. The genus groups 150 species. The plant resists drought and too much water can damage it. This plant flowers at certain daylight hours; it is sown in July-August, develops in October-November and harvested in December.

Written by Pedro Rizo.