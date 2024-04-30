May Day: a compact, colorful and revolutionary parade.

The official of the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) in Matanzas province, Adilia Escalona Salazar, explained to the press the organization of the parade for International Workers’ Day.

«Opening the parade is the presidency, followed by the combatants of the Revolution. Then the 15 unions headed by the Education, Science and Sports, with a block of young people, the Yumurino baseball team and also the Sancti Spírits, which is located in Matanzas and we close with the Defense Civilian block.

«It will be a compact, colorful parade in a revolutionary atmosphere. The people are summoned for six o’clock in the morning.»

On the connotation of the parade the ideological of the CTC added.

«It has a special connotation because we are living in times when we revolutionaries really have to show that the squares belong to the working people. We Cubans are for Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome and we cannot be intimidated by the lies of the U.S. government. We have to show the world that we are invincible».

The commemoration has been taking place, since the last few days, in the People’s Councils throughout the city, in the 13 municipalities and towns.

As part of the May Day celebration, outstanding workers and collectives have been recognized or decorated at all levels.

At the CTC headquarters in the city of bridges, preparations continue to ensure the success of the genuine demonstration of support for the Revolution, repudiation of the blockade and genocide against the Palestinian people.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.