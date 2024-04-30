At UN Tourism Meeting, Cuba ratifies its will for development.

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, today ratified the country’s will to support, protect and develop tourism in relation to the other spheres of the economy, with science and innovation as pillars of work.

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, today ratified the country’s will to support, protect and develop tourism in relation to the other spheres of the economy, with science and innovation as working pillars.

On the occasion of the 69th meeting of the Regional Commission for the Americas, at the Meliá Internacional Hotel in Varadero, Marrero Cruz thanked UN Tourism, the United Nations agency in charge of promoting responsible, sustainable and accessible tourism for all, for choosing Cuba as the venue for the meeting.

We have a complex scenario in our country where for more than 60 years we have been affected by an economic, commercial and financial blockade by the governments of the United States of America, he said.

In spite of the difficulties we face, this sector has not stopped, aware that its development will allow us to achieve greater economic growth for the benefit of our people, the Prime Minister added.

He stressed that Cubans are known for being cultured and hospitable, welcoming visitors and making them feel as if they were at home, which is vital for the progress of the sector in all its expressions.

Maintaining the development of social policies is an essential issue in our socialist model and Cuba, like no other destination in the Caribbean, has a tourism product characterized by popular hospitality, natural attractions and an autochthonous historical heritage, he said.

Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of UN Tourism, stressed that tourism in Cuba is much more than colonial architecture and beautiful beaches; it is a key economic pillar and a source of employment.

UN Tourism is proud to work with the government of Cuba so that the sector continues to grow in size and importance; it is a surprise that many ministers and delegations from the Americas are on the island for the first time and everyone says they will be back, he said.

The 69th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for the Americas is recognized as a timely meeting in view of the proximity of the 42nd International Tourism Fair (FitCuba), in Jardines del Rey, the most important professional event of the smokeless industry in the country, scheduled for May 1st to 5th.

Written by Yenly Lemus/ACN.