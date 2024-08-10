17 de abril de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

NEW TIMES: a look at emigration in the Artys Gallery Bar.

10 de agosto de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

Under the title TIEMPOS NUEVOS  Mauricio Cifuentes, cultural promoter, presents an installation piece that places emigration, one of the most pressing problems of our nation, at the center of the reflection.

Since yesterday, the Artys Gallery Bar, in Paseo de Narváez, is dressed in art with the exhibition of cultural promoter Mauricio Cifuentes. Under the title TIEMPOS NUEVOS (NEW TIMES), Cifuentes presents an installation piece that puts emigration, one of the most pressing problems of our nation, at the center of the reflection.

The inauguration, which was attended by friends of the artist, representatives of cultural institutions and a faithful and enthusiastic public, took place in an atmosphere of excellent camaraderie. The evening was simple but emotional, enlivened by good music that accompanied the attendees on their tour of the work.

In addition, it was announced with enthusiasm the next exhibition of the young photographer Karla Gonzalez Horta, who will present her work in September.

Written by Félix González.

 

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