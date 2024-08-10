NEW TIMES: a look at emigration in the Artys Gallery Bar.

Under the title TIEMPOS NUEVOS Mauricio Cifuentes, cultural promoter, presents an installation piece that places emigration, one of the most pressing problems of our nation, at the center of the reflection.

Since yesterday, the Artys Gallery Bar, in Paseo de Narváez, is dressed in art with the exhibition of cultural promoter Mauricio Cifuentes. Under the title TIEMPOS NUEVOS (NEW TIMES), Cifuentes presents an installation piece that puts emigration, one of the most pressing problems of our nation, at the center of the reflection.

The inauguration, which was attended by friends of the artist, representatives of cultural institutions and a faithful and enthusiastic public, took place in an atmosphere of excellent camaraderie. The evening was simple but emotional, enlivened by good music that accompanied the attendees on their tour of the work.

In addition, it was announced with enthusiasm the next exhibition of the young photographer Karla Gonzalez Horta, who will present her work in September.

Written by Félix González.